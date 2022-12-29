Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Police in Noida have arrested a woman for assaulting her domestic help in the upscale Cleo County society in Sector 120, a senior official said on Thursday. An FIR was registered in the Phase-3 police station on Tuesday after the victim's father, Padam Singh, filed a police complaint accusing Shefali Koul of kidnapping and physically assaulting his daughter.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which Koul can be seen dragging the 20-year-old victim, Anita, from the elevator by her hair, while the latter is fighting hard to escape. In response to the viral video, the police also took to Twitter and said that necessary legal action had been initiated in the matter.

"An FIR has been registered on the basis of the information provided by the maid's father who alleged that his daughter was held hostage in the Cleo County society under the Phase-3 police station area," said the senior police official.

Meanwhile, Koul has claimed that her domestic help had stolen things from her house and even added sleeping pills in her meals. The accused also claimed that she has CCTV footage and evidence to back her allegations.

The viral video was that of CCTV footage of a woman assaulting a 20-year-old domestic help and taking her hostage. The victim's father lodged a complaint against the accused who is an advocate and was identified as Shefali Kaul. Additional DCP Central Zone Saad Mian said that the police have started a probe into the matter and have also rescued the victim.

The victim said that her father had borrowed Rs 50,000 from the accused and the accused manipulated the agreement and convinced victim's father to sign. The agreement said that till the borrowed money is not paid back, the victim will work as a helper at the accused's house for 12 hours and will be paid Rs 13,000 per month out of which Rs. 10,000 would be deducted in order to repay the debt.