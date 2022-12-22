New Delhi: A woman from the Samaypur Badli area of Delhi has accused a youth in her neighbourhood of raping her after sedating her in the Rohini sector recently. The woman lodged a police complaint against the youth while police started a probe into the case. The woman said that a few months ago her conversation started with the youth living in her neighbourhood and both started talking on the phone.

The woman said that the accused often called her near Libaspur to meet. However, one day the accused took her to a hotel in the Rohini Sector 18 and raped her in a state of unconsciousness after sedating her with an intoxicant, the woman said. She said when she regained consciousness, there were no clothes on her body.

The woman further alleged that when she protested against the act, the accused threatened her and said that he had made a video of her which he would make viral if she told anyone. She said the accused started blackmailing her and started physically abusing her by threatening to send the video to her husband. The woman finally complained about it at the police station after which the police registered a case and started investigation.