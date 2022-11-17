New Delhi: A woman has approached Delhi police accusing her husband of faking his identity as a Sikh. This case has come to the fore in the Patel Nagar area of ​​the capital, where a man named Noor Mohammad married the victim by pretending to be a Sikh. The victim came to know about his real identity after two months of marriage. The victim married Gurpreet, alias Noor Mohammad in 2016 when she was a minor at Jhandewalan temple in Delhi.

Noor won the girl's trust by introducing his Sikh friend as his elder brother. The victim said that "I got to know about my husband's real identity when he sent a video revealing his real name." The victim also accused Noor and his family of beating her. She said, " I kept quiet for so long only for my children." Accusing Noor's family, the victim said, "his mother and sister used to threaten me with acid attack and murder." Upon being asked about Noor's profession, the victim said, "he runs a mechanic shop in Prem Nagar."

The victim's father said that "Noor Mohammad introduced himself as a Sikh. But almost two months after the marriage, my daughter called me told about Noor's real identity. We told her to come back because he has lied. But at that time she was pregnant and decided to stay with her husband." He also said, " Noor had introduced his Sikh friend's family as his after which we were satisfied."

The victim's father further said, earlier on August 15, she had registered a complaint against Noor for thrashing her but later withdrew it. " But now I want my daughter to get justice and strict action must be taken against the accused." The accused, Mohamad Noor is absconding since the matter came to light,police said.