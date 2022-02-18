New Delhi: In light of the Covid pandemic, the Haj pilgrimage was being performed with restrictions for the past two years, with only a limited number of Saudi nationals were being allowed to perform it. However, with the easing of the restrictions, the people of the other nations, including India, are likely to be permitted to carry out pilgrimage this year.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mohsin Ali, deputy officer of the Delhi State Hajj Committee, said that there is every possibility that this year the Haj will be permitted adding that the Indian Consulate is in constant touch with the Saudi government and the decision is expected to be sealed soon. He also said that all preparations in this regard, including the online application by the people, have been completed.

It is to be noted that the date given by the Hajj Committee of India for the online application of Hajj pilgrims has now expired and if all goes well, Hajj flights from Delhi will start in May. Mohsin Ali further said that more applications have been received this year when compared to 2021.

Last year only 1,300 applications have been received while this time 1,697 applications. Of these, 64 are seniors over the age of 70 and 10 are women without Muharram.

Meanwhile, amid the reduction in the Covid cases globally, over 11,000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UT have collectively registered for Haj 2022. Due to the first and second waves of the pandemic, the Saudi government had banned Haj pilgrims from abroad for two consecutive years. The registration process in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UT started in November and ended on February 15.

READ: Union Minister inaugurates Haj trainers program, calls for precaution, prevention to make Haj 2022 possible

As the Covid restrictions were lifted across the globe, Umrah services have also started again. Since January, some groups have been left here for Umrah while more groups are leaving for Madinah in the coming days.

Training programmes are being organised by private tour operators for the people leaving for Umrah during which they are given detailed information on how to perform prayers and other acts of worship in Makkah and Madinah.

On the occasion, Maulana Abdul Majeed Dar Al-Madani said that although every person nowadays has the knowledge and acquaintance of travelling abroad, it is not a common thing to go to the city of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). It is very important for each individual to be trained and be aware of the etiquette and accessories of this particular city.

The General Secretary of Tour and Travel Association said that Umrah services have been started after two years and so far some groups have left for Umrah and more groups are leaving in the coming days. Umrah groups are being departed keeping in view the guidelines, vaccinations and other guidelines so that they do not face any difficulty.

For the unversed, the Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca (the holiest city for Muslims, located in the Hejazi region of Saudi Arabia) that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥaj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Haj is the fifth pillar of Islam, which has been made obligatory once in a lifetime for every able-bodied, mature, healthy, healthy Muslim men and women.