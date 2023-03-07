New Delhi: In a video message before Holi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will pray for his former deputy Manish Sisodia on the auspicious day. He also urged countrymen to pray for some time after celebrating Holi if they feel sorry for Sisodia.

Kejriwal said that people are well aware of the poor state of government schools and hospitals in the capital. The two people- Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who were behind improving the condition of government schools and hospitals are presently in jail. Launching an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi Kejriwal said that he finds it worrisome that people who are doing good work for the country are put behind bars whereas those looting the country are being embraced.

Also read: Manish Sisodia to be questioned by ED in jail today

Mentioning that he is not worried about his two arrested ministers, Kejriwal said that both of them are 'brave' and can sacrifice their lives for the country. What worries him is the state of affairs in the country. "This Holi, I will meditate and pray for improving the sorry state of affairs in the country. If you also feel the prime minister is not doing the right thing, you should also pray for the country after celebrating the festival," he said.

The CBI arrested the AAP second-in-command on February 26. He was sent to judicial custody on Monday. On the other hand, Jain was arrested by the ED in May last year. Jain's arrest was in connection with a money laundering case.

The arrest of both these leaders has picked up a storm between the Delhi city government and the saffron brigade who are in power at the center. While the BJP has accused the AAP of corruption, the AAP has accused the central government of misusing 'agencies' to their advantage by targeting opposition leaders. On Sunday leaders of nine Opposition parties penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this issue suggesting that the country is transitioning from democracy to 'autocracy'.