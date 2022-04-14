New Delhi: “Can the subaltern speak? Not at one of the premier institutions of the country, Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi,” Paswan said in a statement on social media platforms on Wednesday evening. He also added that “the event has been canceled at the behest of my political affiliation and my role as national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party.“

Who is he?

Guru Prakash Paswan, a national spokesperson of the BJP, was initially invited to speak on 'Ambedkar Beyond Constitution'. He is an academic who is currently working as an assistant professor in Law at Patna University. He has also been serving as an advisor at the Dalit India Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Guru Prakash was invited to speak at Lady Shri Ram College by the college's SC/ST cell, who then rescinded the invitation. Reacting to the decision, Prakash attacked the Left students' body for their stand that he should not speak about Ambedkar. He called the students' action an “attack on free speech” and a sign of “institutionalization of cancel culture”. As a result, the whole country is now speaking about Prakash and how his 'voice' was silenced and he is spoken about almost as much as Ambedkar is on Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Reasons for “outcry from the student body”

For the students, BJP spokesperson Prakash is someone who "supports policies and actions which harm minorities and marginalized in the country". All his life Ambedkar was a staunch critic of Hindutva, the very foundation of the saffron party Prakash belongs to. One of the students who were against him speaking at LSR college explains, "Ambedkar himself, a staunch critic of Hindutva, would feel disgraced by this. Appropriation of the radical politics of B.R. Ambedkar by Sangh Parivar is an inactive effect. This supposed call to isolate the person's academic work from their political ideology is absurd".

Though Prakash is from a marginalized community, he associates with the party and the belief system that Ambedkar fought against. Can someone really separate personal from political? If so, where exactly does one draw the line? "There were many scientists and intellectuals in the Nazi Party of Germany. But can you separate the research of Nazi neuroscientists who aimed to establish the superiority of the Aryan race from their ideology?"