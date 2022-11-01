New Delhi: In a sensational triple murder case in the national capital, a couple and their maid were murdered inside their house by unknown assailants in Ashok Nagar area of ​​West Delhi, police said on Tuesday. A 3-yr-old daughter of the couple who was also present inside the house is safe as per police. DCP Ghanshyam Bansal said that they received a call from the locals at around 9:15 am about the triple murder.

A team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the couple Sameer Ahuja and Shalu and their maid Sapna, the officer said. The bodies of Shalu and the maid were found on the ground floor of the four-storey house while Sameer was found dead on the upper floor. The slain were stabbed with a sharp object, as per the DCP.

The daughter of the couple was found safe in another room of the house, he said, adding she has no idea about the murders. A police official said that preliminary investigation suggests that the killers are believed to be four to five in number. They, the official said, killed the husband and wife and when the maid arrived in the morning, they killed her too.

However, police are also probing all angles including burglary. Before barging into the house, the killers also snapped the wire of the CCTV camera installed outside to dodge the police. It is speculated that the killers knew the family and had reached the spot during the night, which may have been part of their conspiracy.

The couple originally from the Budhela area of ​​Vikaspuri had shifted to the area a year ago. The sister of the deceased Sameer who lives in Ghaziabad visited her brother's residence but did not interact with the media.