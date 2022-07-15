New Delhi: A candid conversation over a fashion brand between a man and a woman ended in slaps and punches providing the ultimate entertainment dose for the metro travellers in Delhi.

A video of the young man and woman engaged in a funny brawl has gone viral on social media for the last few days. The video shows the girl and the boy having some disagreement on a Zara t-shirt, and then suddenly exchanging blows. The interaction starts off with the boy making a comment, which is replied to by his counterpart with a slap. "(I have) brought this with Rs 1,000", the girl says and faces the instant reply "doesn't look a dime costlier than Rs 150."

Also read: Nagpur bakery's amusing surprise to its customer left him 'speechless', took Twitter by storm

Notably, some users suspected the conversation to be scripted. The previous exchange pales in comparison to what's lying ahead, as the girl continues to land blows on the boy, to which the latter is seen throwing a warning cry: "Do not hit. This is a public place." Amused, fellow passengers meanwhile continue to watch. "Mummy ko bolungi mai. Tere jaisa ladka kisiko na mile ..." (I will tell mom about this. I hope no one gets a person like you) the girl is seen shrieking, visibly on the verge of tears as the metro pulls into a station and both disembark. Since being uploaded three days back, the clip has been viewed by over 2 lakh people with more than 4,000 likes and 800 retweets.