New Delhi: Union Transport Minister VK Singh said on Saturday said that no mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits was taking place from the Kashmir valley. When asked about the issue, Singh denied giving it any space, refocussing on development in the Union Territory. "No migration is happening. I would request you humbly to stop talking about migration, and instead talk about how to change things over there," he said.

Singh further noted that the tense situation in Jammu Kashmir is owing to terrorists trying to create unrest in the valley. "Every year before the Amarnath Yatra, some people try to act upon orders from ISI and carry out attacks (in Kashmir). They do this to create an atmosphere of fear in Kashmir and throughout the rest of the country. The Home Ministry is aware of such advances. It is working to quell these attacks and take action," he said.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandit employees residing at a transit camp for the community in Anantnag district on Saturday criticized the government for 'failing them'. Protestors said the local administration had locked them up inside the camp and that no one was allowed either to enter or exit. Demonstrations by and large started after the killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat back in May.

Also read: Panic-stricken govt employees protest, demand transfer to home districts