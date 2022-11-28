New Delhi: The sensational murder of Shraddha Walkar by her alleged live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla in the national capital has opened a pandora's box over such relationships. ETV Bharat investigation has revealed that as many as 560 cases of violence involving such relationships have been reported to Delhi police last year.

Interestingly, in all those cases, the victims hailed from different states of the country's northeastern region. In many cases, girls were left abandoned by their boyfriends to face all kinds of exploitation. Robin Hibu, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police exclusively spoke to ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy over such cases.

"I am not doing any moral policing. Everybody has the right to live the way they want. But as an elder brother from Northeast, I would not accept this kind of live-in relationship without the sanctity of marriage," the officer said.

He said that parents are far away from youths who work or study in metropolitan cities. "Nobody is watching you. But you have your moral upbringing and you must follow it. There is nothing wrong in falling in love but I would only say before you jump into any relationship, you must know whether the boy or the girl with whom you are falling in love has all the ingredients to be your life partner," said Hibu.

Reports suggest that Aaftab was addicted to drugs and used to beat Shraddha, who still continued to stay with him for reasons unknown. "...Whether a man is a drug addict, whether he is having any other girlfriend, the girls from Northeast must know all this before forming any relationship. We have so many cases where youths, mostly girls have been dumped," said Hibu, raising a major concern over the trend of live-in relationships.

Talking about the factors that compel youth, especially girls to fall prey to "cunning lovers", Hibu said, "If there is a birthday of a girl from the Northeast, the boy will stay awake till the middle of the night to wish her. The northeastern people are generally gullible and believe that the whole world is a good place and everybody's like them."

Every year, thousands of youth migrate to Delhi and other metros to pursue their dreams of higher studies or better career opportunities. "There is a massive migration from the northeast. Since we don't have many opportunities at home, they move towards larger cities. Many of the youths get involved in the unorganized private sector where people are victimised," the officer said.

Statistics show that as many as 16 youths including IAS aspirants, girls working in spas, air hostesses from the Northeast died by suicide in 2021. Hibu said language often is a barrier for the people from the Northeast.

"Many of the youths are not aware of the language and are not able to adjust. I feel skill training needs to be better. There should be some mandatory language learning programmes like English, Hindi and others," Hibu said. Following an initiative of Robin Hibu, the government has launched a northeast cell in Delhi police.

"In fact, in all cities, we have a northeast helpline (1093) now. We have conducted recruitment from Northeast and presently have 2000 boys and girls from Northeast in the national capital," said Hibu.