New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has condemned the recent violence that happened in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong on October 28 during a rally by a tribal organization.

Conducting a press conference in the national capital VHP National spokesperson Vinod Bansal has said that the manner in which the protest against alleged unemployment by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) turned into a furious and violent, is not just concerning for the local or central government but for the whole nation.

Further, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Union General Secretary Milind Parande has demanded from the government that the security of the innocent and peaceful Hindu society of the state should be ensured by taking strict action against the organizations involved in the violence and with a separatist mindset.

On the other hand, the Delhi unit of VHP on Thursday launched its 'Hit Chintak Abhiyan', under which it will connect all the Hindus living in the national capital and motivate them to join the organization.

Provincial President, Kapil Khanna has told that in order to reach out to everyone, from November 6 to November 20, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will contact every caste, creed, and sect and will connect to Hindus and works of the Nation building.