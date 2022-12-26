New Delhi: Amid dipping temperatures in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog warning for the next five days for many north Indian states. Dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets of Punjab and a few pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours.

The road and rail traffic continued to be affected on account of foggy conditions. In Bihar, prevailing adverse conditions forced the administration to declare holidays for schools and colleges till December 31.

As per the weather forecast, dense fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets over western Uttar Pradesh and norther Rajasthan. However, dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh and would continue for the remaining three days.

IMD said "Delhi is likely to face biting cold conditions over the next 24 hours. For the next three days, isolated areas of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh are extremely likely to experience dense fog.

According to the meteorological department, "on December 27, dense to very dense fog is very likely in some pockets over Punjab. Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely to continue over these sub-divisions for subsequent four days." The IMD has predicted cold waves and issued cold day warnings for several areas.

It also forecast, "Dense fog in isolated pockets was seen over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura in early morning hours of December 25.

On December 24, the Northern Railway reported that 14 trains headed for Delhi were delayed as a result of heavy fog in the national capital area. Additionally, on December 23, a thick fog covered North India, reducing visibility.