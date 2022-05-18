New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan (MoS VM), will lead the Indian delegation for the first International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), being held from 18 May to 20 May 2022 under the auspices of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York. The Forum will serve as the primary intergovernmental global platform to discuss and share progress on the implementation of all aspects of migration and its intersection with Sustainable Development Goals.

It will consist of four interactive multi-stakeholder round tables, a policy dialogue, and a plenary. It will result in the adoption of a Progress Declaration. MoS VM will deliver an official statement at the Plenary Session of the IMRF. In New York, MOS VM is expected to meet Abdulla Shahid, President of the General Assembly, and Antonio Vitorino, Director General, International Organisation for Migration.

He will also participate in a high-level Ministerial Meeting on "Global Food Security - Call to Action” and deliver a statement at the UNSC Open Debate on "Maintenance of international peace and security: Conflict and food security”. He will also meet the Indian diaspora in New York, Los Angeles, and Houston, including those working in areas of community welfare, business, health, culture, and education.

Also Read: President Kovind meets Jamaica Gov-Gen Patrick Allen; discusses bilateral cooperation