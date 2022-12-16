Delhi/Dehradun: Members of Parliament from Uttarakhand on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to congratulate him for the landslide victory of the BJP in the just concluded assembly polls in PM Modi's home state Gujarat, sources said. The MPs also met the party's national president JP Nadda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Uttarakhand MPs for a special tea at his official residence. The MPs were led by Uttarakhand BJP state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Tirath Singh Rawat, Rani Rajyalakshmi Shah, Ajay Tamta, Anil Baluni and Naresh Bansal.

The previous day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House for about an hour. In the meeting, CM Dhami is believed to have taken up the resumption of 44 hydroelectric projects in Uttarakhand with the PM. The two leaders also discussed the development works of the state.

Sources said that CM Dhami told the PM that hydropower projects are significant for Uttarakhand's economy, which were at the centre point even at the time of the formation of the state. However, it is learnt that in the last few years, progress could not be made on the projects. CM Dhami urged PM Modi for his intervention for early re-commissioning of these hydropower projects. CM Dhami also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Uttarakhand.