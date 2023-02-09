New Delhi: The United States is taking a balanced view when it comes to India importing energy from Russia, said former Indian ambassador to the US Meera Shankar in an interview with ETV Bharat on Thursday. This comes as the US on Wednesday said that Washington is looking not to impose sanctions on India for importing oil from Russia in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a press briefing, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said, "We are not looking to imposed sanctions on India. Our partnership with India is one of the most consequential relationships".

Commenting on the development, India's former ambassador to US Meera Shankar said, "The US has earlier said that India is not in violation of international sanction and the US Treasury Secretary herself has emphasised it when she was on a visit to India. We have not violated any sanctions even though we are importing energy. I think the US is taking a balanced view on the issue. So that's good for us". Meera noted that the fact that India and China buy oil from Russia, actually 'eases pressure on the global energy crisis otherwise, the energy crisis could rise dramatically'.

During the briefing on Wednesday, another US official Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said that implementation of a global price cap on energy is an opportunity for countries like India. It is pertinent to note that India has increased the import of oil from Russia since the Ukraine conflict, despite many Ukrainian lawmakers wanting to sanction India for importing energy from Russia.

"The US understands that there is a security requirement for India to keep ties with Russia in good shape because over 60% of our defence equipment, currently with armed forces is of Russian origin and that is something which conditions how we are going to respond", said Meera Shankar.

She added, "The US has taken a broader view though they would like India to be more closely aligned with their position, they understand the reasons that India is taking its own stand and are taking a long view of the relationship". Meanwhile, US official Donfried has also welcomed India's support for the people of Ukraine, including the provision of humanitarian assistance and calls for an immediate end to Russia'a war against Ukraine.