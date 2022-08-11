New Delhi: At a time when the whole nation is celebrating Rakshabndhan, a festival of brother-sister love, the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar chose a cause to mark this occasion today.

The minister paid a surprise visit to Payal Solanki, a resident of Pooth Kalan village in Outer Delhi, and gifted her an ultra-lightweight spinal brace made with the latest technology of 3D Scan and 3D printing. Payal Solanki, 18 is a cancer survivor and the state-of-the-art braces will help her stand and walk on her own.

The equipment had been developed by Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rashtriya Divyang Sansthan. Union Minister has said that the latest technology braces are of utmost utility for the cancer survivors and they will be distributed among the needy people free of cost. Payal Solanki tied Rakhi on the wrist of the Minister and thanked him for the gift.

"This is the best gift on Rakhi for me. The minister came himself to gift these braces, this is the moment I will never forget in my life. I am happy that this latest technology has come to India and the first trial is on me. These are light weight, comfortable, and make me feel better" she said. Payal's parents were taken by surprise as the minister visited them on the occasion of Rakshabandhan and gifted their daughter something which she really needed as a support system.

They later thanked the Union Minister for his kind gesture.