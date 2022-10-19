New Delhi : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur participated in Mega Cleanliness Drives under Swachh Bharat 2022 in Chandani Chowk, Delhi on Wednesday.

Similar Cleanliness Drives will be undertaken on today in all villages across the country. The aim is to consolidate the efforts of Swachh Bharat 2022 by Department of Youth Affairs and its affiliate organizations namely NYKS and NSS and further intensify activities for ensuring mass public participation in campaign by organizing similar programmes in all villages across the country.