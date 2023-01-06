New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday launched the 'Y20' Summit theme, logo and website at the curtain raiser event of Y20 Summit India in New Delhi. Speaking at the event, the Union Minister said, "The Y20 Summit is a unique opportunity to allow the youth to provide constructive policy inputs and to utilise the platform to voice their opinions for the world audience."

"The Youth 20 India Summit brings together the trustees of our future generations from across the G20 countries to deliberate, discuss and deduce innovative, sustainable, and actionable solutions, especially in the realm of social development", he added. Speaking about the significance of this Y20 summit on how it would provide a platform for the Indian Youth to raise their voices at the global platform, Thakur said, "Through Y20 Summit, India will not only speak, but also provide an audience to youth from across the world, to be heard in the world’s largest democracy amongst those young leaders geared up with the baton to the future.”

Urging the youth to use this opportunity as an international platform to raise the voice of young India, the Union Minister said, 'I hope you will use the Y20 opportunity to educate us." India is hosting the Y20 Summit for the first time and Y20 is a platform that gives youth the freedom to express their views and ideas on G20 priorities."

What is the Y20 summit?

India is hosting the Y20 summit for the first time. In Youth 20 Engagement Group, India’s key focus is to bring young leaders from all across the globe together and discuss ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. For the next 8 months, there will be Pre summits on the five Y20 (Youth 20) themes, along with various discussions and seminars at different Universities across states in India in a run-up to the final Youth-20 Summit.

During his address, Thakur talking about the G20 summit said that the G20 Summit in India will bring together, 43 Heads of Delegations - the largest ever in G20 who will be participating in the final Summit in New Delhi in September this year. He also said that G20 meetings will not be limited to New Delhi but will happen across the country and added that "India will host around 200 meetings in 50 cities across the country."