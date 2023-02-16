Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attended the 76th Raising Day of the Delhi police. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Home Secretary were also present on the occasion. Shah, who was the chief guest on the occasion, paid tributes to the Delhi police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty, including those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Home Minister said that the officers and other personnel of Delhi police have been fulfilling their duties diligently towards nation-building. He also took the salute of the parade in which different contingents of Delhi police took part in the march past. The Home Minister also made mention of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: Home Minister Amit Shah to present President's Colour to Haryana Police

The Home Minister said that the Centre is committed to fighting terrorism and said that after the abrogation of Article 370, tourism in Kashmir has increased and terrorism has come to an end. The Delhi Police Commissioner while speaking on the occasion reiterated his support to the police personnel. He said that the Delhi police has seen many ups and downs during the last 75 years. He said that the government is committed to strengthening and modernising the policing. The Delhi Police Commissioner said that six forensic mobile vans equipped with modern technology have been included in the Delhi police fleet. He said that the special vans will be a game-changer in investigating criminal cases.

One of the vans was also flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police Commissioner. Besides, new uniforms have also been provided to the officers of the Special Cell, the Delhi Police Commissioner said. Different units of Delhi police were awarded medals for Gallantry, President's Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion. Ahead of the foundation day, Home Minister Amit Shah greeted Delhi Police personnel on the occasion. “Greetings to all Delhi police personnel on the occasion of their 76th Raising Day. They have shown remarkable grit and determination in serving the people of Delhi while setting new benchmarks in modernising the force,” Shah said.