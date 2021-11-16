New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that hospitals can conduct autopsy at night if they have the necessary facilities, including video recording. The Health Minister added that it is time to end the British Raj system

The new protocol is applicable for post-mortems for organ donation as well. The health ministry explained that video recording of post-mortem will help in removing any doubts and for legal purposes.

The central government has also given guidelines for autopsies that should not be conducted at night. Unless there is a law and order situation, post-mortem should not be conducted during night-time under categories like murder, suicide, rape, mutilated body, etc. The government has notified concerned ministries, departments and state governments about the new regulation.