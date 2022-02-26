New Delhi: Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations at the Security Council meeting condemned Russia's military moves and called it a Nazi-style course of action on Friday. Blaming Kremlin for violating Security Council rules, Ukrainian envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya said that the Russian envoy to UN Vasily Nebenzya is violating established protocols and rules by continuing as a President of the Council during votes and actions that concerned his country.

Quoting Rule 20, which says that "For the proper fulfilment of the responsibilities of the Presidency, he should not preside over the Council during the consideration over the particular question, which the member he represents (that's the Russian Federation he said) is directly connected, he shall indicate his decision to the Council"

Ukrainian envoy took a jibe at the Russian envoy for chairing the meeting as the President. Condemning Kremlin's invasion, Kyiv addressed the Security Council highlighting that President Putin for the last two months continued to say that "there will be no invasion" and attacked Putin that "we have no idea what's going on in your leader's mind.

“Do you remember how many times he said that and his deputies said in this very room, that would mean no invasion, no attacks?” he said, referring to Nebenzya.

In the middle of the speech, Sergiy requested the Council members to sit for a moment of prayer for those who have already lost their lives and would lose in the future, but in between this Russian envoy Nebenzya interrupted asking members to also remember those who had been killed in Donbas.

READ: President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ''stand firm''