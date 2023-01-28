New Delhi/Greater Noida: Police have slapped a hefty fine of Rs 27,500 on two youths for performing stunts on the bonnet of an Alto car late on Friday night. The incident took place in the Gautam Budh Nagar police station area, at a short distance from the DCP's office.

Police sources said that following the incident the two accused-Vipin and Nishant were arrested by the officials of the Knowledge Park police station. They further revealed that the vehicle used in the stunt was also seized by police. The video of the incident which shows a youth sitting on the bonnet of the car when it was moving at high speeds went viral on social media.

Police sources said that after the video came to their notice, Noida Traffic Police traced the number of the vehicle and started and investigation into the case on the basis of the video.

Speaking to reporters on the case, Vinod Kumar, in charge of Knowledge Park police station said that police took cognizance of the viral video and the accused were arrested and slapped with a fine of Rs 27,500. He also said that action was being taken against them under relevant sections of the law.

Kumar warned youths not to indulge in stunts stating that they would face strict legal action if caught while performing such dangerous stunts. Recently, police in Gautam Budh Nagar have been cracking down on those performing such stunts which put their and others' lives in danger but even then such incidents are taking place.