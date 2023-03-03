New Delhi: Two miscreants were arrested on charges of snatching in two separate incidents at Shahdara on Monday. Meanwhile, Shahdara DCP Rohit Meena Thursday said that all beat and patrolling staff were briefed to prevent street crime and investigate any suspicious activity in the area.

A patrolling team came across a boy who shouted for help late at night on Monday. He was being robbed by a snatcher who held a dagger against him. The police chased him down and recovered the dagger. The incident took place near the MCD school at Kabul Nagar in Shahdara.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Kohli also known as Gabru. The complainant, Manoj is a plumber. An FIR has been registered under Section 393/398 and 25/27 Arms Act of the IPC. The police have started their investigation. During the interrogation, it was found that the accused is a repeat offender. He has earlier been involved in two cases of theft and was granted bail in January. He tried to snatch the complainant's mobile phone and cash.

Also read: Phone stolen during selfie session in Haridwar

In another incident, on Monday, two snatchers riding a bike snatched the mobile phone from the complainant, Mamta. The policemen on patrol chased them when their bike collided with the divider. While one was arrested, another managed to flee.

The incident took place while the complainant was on her way to Naveen Shahdara. The arrested has been identified as Imran. The co-accused who is absconding has been identified as Asif. The motorbike was found to be stolen. A case had been registered under sections 356, 379, 411, and 34 of the IPC. The accused revealed that he is a repeat offender; he had stolen the motorbike for snatching. It was found out that he has been charged in eight instances of robbery and snatching across Delhi.