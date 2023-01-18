New Delhi: A 30-year-old Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi student was killed and his friend was injured after they were allegedly hit by a car here on Wednesday. Ashraf Nawaz Khan (30) and Ankur Shukla (29) went to a restaurant on Tuesday night and were crossing the road after having dinner when a car coming from Nehru place hit both of them.

DCP South West Manoj C Confirmed the incident and said that Khan died during treatment at the Safdarjung hospital while Shukla was admitted to the Max hospital in Saket with a fractured leg. Both of them were doing their Ph.D. at IIT Delhi.

The car, which hit the two, was abandoned at some distance. The driver of the vehicle has been identified, and will soon be arrested, the official said.