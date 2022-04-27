Two dead after falling in sewage pit in Delhi
Published on: 50 minutes ago
Two dead after falling in sewage pit in Delhi
Published on: 50 minutes ago
New Delhi: Two persons died after falling into an open sewer in Delhi on Wednesday. The tragic incident occurred near the Ganga Toli temple in Delhi's Bawana area. Both sustained injuries and were pulled out and rushed to the hospital. Both, however, were declared dead on arrival by doctors in the hospital.
Also read: Fire breaks out at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi govt hospital
Loading...