New Delhi: Two men, who on Monday attacked a police van, carrying Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, sources said on Tuesday. Five weapon-wielding attackers, who claim to be from Hindu Sena, attacked the police van carrying Aaftab outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test on Monday.

The police arrested two of the five attackers on the spot. On Tuesday, the accused were produced in the court, which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. According to sources, the five attackers were from Gurgaon. The attackers had threatened to chop Aaftab into pieces to avenge Shraddha's murder.

Also read: Shradhha murder case: Police vehicle carrying accused Aaftab attacked by men with swords in Delhi

Meanwhile, Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, was brought to the FSL office amid tight security on Tuesday for a polygraph test. A contingent of BSF jawans was also seen deployed outside the FSL office. Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days. He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.