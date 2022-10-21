New Delhi/ Ghaziabad: Days after the Ghaziabad police arrested four people for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a woman, a new twist has emerged in the case. Police said that the news of the rape was exaggerated. Police said, "Three people, who helped the woman with the plan have been arrested. The woman wanted a solution to her land dispute so she, along with three accused, conspired to implicate those with whom she had a land dispute in a false rape case."

Addressing the media, Meerut zone Inspector General Praveen Kumar said, "On October 18, a woman was found lying in an unconscious state. The victim was taken to Ghaziabad hospital where she refused to undergo a medical test. She did not undergo medical examination even at a hospital in Meerut. Upon her insistence, the woman was taken to GTB Hospital where her medical examination was done."

Debunking the theory that she was raped, the IG said, "During the investigation, the police found out that the mobile phone of Azad, who was known to the woman, was switched off in the area where she was found, raising suspicion. Azad confessed that two other men Gaurav and Afzal were also involved in this. The police traced the GPS location and confirmed the route taken by them. "

He said, "Evidence of payment through Paytm to some people has also been found to spread the false rape news. Azad had got many Aadhaar cards and his mobile phone was linked on the digital app with the fake Aadhaar card. Police said that Azad and his two friends Gaurav and Afzal have been taken into custody in the case. Further legal action is being taken by registering a separate case."

When asked whether this whole gang rape case is fake, he said that the case is being investigated right now. The police will come to conclusion only after the completion of the probe. IG Praveen Kumar said that the police are closely watching all the medical examinations of the woman.