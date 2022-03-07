New Delhi: In a shocking case of Triple murder in the national capital Delhi, a man shot dead his wife, two brothers-in-law while severely injuring one woman on Monday allegedly over a family dispute.

The incident took place in the Shakurpur village of Delhi. According to the information, the woman had invited her brothers-in-law to their residence to sort out the issue. However, due to unknown reasons, the man shot dead three while another woman was also injured.

Notably, the accused has used his licensed revolvers to carry out the crime. The police have filed a case and further investigation is underway.