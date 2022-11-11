New Delhi/ Noida: The trial run of the Noida International Airport being built in Jewar of Greater Noida will start in March 2024, and its operation is set to begin in September 2024. Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnelmann and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kiran Jain have given information about the progress of the construction of the airport saying, once operational the airport would provide a capacity of million passengers annually.

The international airport will be utilising technology to set a new benchmark as a digital airport with state-of-the-art technology to enhance the experience and provide a seamless flow through the airport. The check-in process and luggage lifting will be done from the smartphone. TATA Projects Limited is doing excavation work at Noida International Airport.

Christoph Schnelmann said, "The work of levelling the land of the runway was going on. The construction of the 11 KV capacity power station has been completed. Special arrangements are being made for the seating of the passengers. All vehicles in the airport area will run on electricity to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The trees cut during the construction of the airport will be planted in parks. Eight hectares of land has been taken for this."

Both terminals will be connected for the easy movement of passengers. Under the Digital Travel Policy of the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation, facilities like indoor navigation and passenger flow management will be provided to the passengers for their convenience. COO Kiran Jain said, "The airport will be connected by rail, bus and metro for easy commuting of passengers. The State and Central governments are striving to provide better facilities to every passenger."