New Delhi: A conglomerate of trade unions have announced a nationwide general strike on various issues in February next year. The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent sectoral, All India Federations and Associations had met in New Delhi last week and finalised the dates for the countrywide 2-days general strike on 23 and 24 of February next year.

The platforms of central trade unions participating in the joint call include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and Independent Sectoral Federations.

The list of demands being raised by the unions, include scrapping the Labour Codes and they are against privatisation of any form. Trade unions have already been supporting the farmers agitation and thus 6-point charter of demands of Samyukta Kisan Morcha is also there in the agenda.

Unions demand food and income support of Rs7,500 per month to non-income tax paying households, increased allocation for MNREGA and extension of Employment guarantee Scheme to urban areas; universal social security for all informal sector workers; Statutory Minimum wage and social security for Anganwadi, ASHA, Mid-day-meal and other Scheme workers.

They also demanded proper protection and insurance facilities for frontline workers serving the people in the midst of pandemic, increase in public investment in agriculture, education, health and other crucial public utilities by taxing the rich through wealth tax in order to revive and revamp the national economy; substantial reduction in Central Excise duty on petroleum product and concrete remedial measure to arrest price rise, regularization of contract workers, scheme workers and equal pay for equal work for all and Cancellation of NPS and restoration of old pension; substantial increase in minimum pension under Employees’ Pension.

The organisations have also decided to hold joint preparatory public meetings in co-ordination with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leadership, especially in the states that are to go to polls in the beginning of 2022, to strengthen the call of “Mission UP”, “Mission Uttarakhand” given by the SKM.

The state units of the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations will carry out intensive campaign jointly through various forms – such as state conventions, human chains, torchlight processions, signature campaigns, sectoral and area-based joint campaign and agitation to oppose current government's policies.

The Joint Platform of trade unions also supported the decision of two days countrywide strike of banks on 16-17 December 2021 as announced by the United Forum of Bank Unions and also the strike decision by Electricity Employees’ joint forum on 1st February 2022 against privatisation move and retrograde legislative move in that direction.

