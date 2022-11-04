New Delhi : IPS Sandeep Goyal has been transferred from Tihar jail DG to Police Head Qurater (PHQ) Delhi on Friday. 1989 batch IPS Sanjay Beniwal has been appointed as DG Prison with immediate effect.

1989 batch IPS and DG Prisons Sandeep Goel transferred from Tihar, days after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged extortion of Rs 10 cr for protection in prison. The transfers comes allegedly after incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar filed a complaint with the L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail number-7, was threatening him through Director General Prison, Goel, and jail administration to withdraw a complaint filed in the high court.

He even alleged that Jain asked him to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG Prison Sandeep Goel. "He forced me to pay, and a total amount of 10 crore in the matter of 2 to 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure. All the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chatturwedi. Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Mr. Satyendra Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to DG Prison Sandeep Goel," a hand-written letter of Chandrashekhar, which was posted through his lawyer Ashok Singh, read.

"During recent investigation by ED, I had disclosed about DG Prison and also the racket run by the DG and jail administration, and also filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking CBI inquiry, where the court issued notice and the matter is scheduled for hearing next month," Chandrashekhar's letter read.

"Also last month during an investigation by CB1/ACB Div-5, I had disclosed all the details of amounts paid to Mr Satyendra Jain and AAP, and DG Prison. But no action has been initiated," it further read. "As now Mr Satyendra Jain is lodged in Jail-7, Tihar, he has been threatening me through DG Prison and jail administration, asking me to withdraw a complaint filed in the high court, I have been severely harassed and threatened," it read (with agency input)