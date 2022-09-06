Delhi: The bail plea of ​​Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, will be heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Ashish Mishra has challenged the Allahabad High court's decision of refusing him bail.

Ashish Mishra is a co-accused in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year. The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. The incident took place when farmers agitating against the Centre's now repelled farm laws and the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to the area.

According to the FIR of the Uttar Pradesh Police, four farmers were crushed by an SUV in which Ashish Mishra was sitting. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were also killed by the agitated mob.