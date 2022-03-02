Hyderabad: Munnur Ravi, a Telangana activist from Mahabubnagar, along with two associates, and Tilak Thapa, driver of former Member of Parliament (MP) AP Jithender Reddy were abducted from MP's flat in South Avenue on Tuesday.

Munnar Ravi lives in a flat belonging to former MP Jithender Reddy on South Avenue, Delhi. CCTV footage showed Munnar Ravi and two others were taken by seven or eight people forcibly. Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

Former MP Reddy tweets about the shocking incident at his residence in Delhi. He shared the CCTV footage of the incident on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Munnur Ravi's wife Gautami told 'Eenadu' that her husband had fought against irregularities in Mahabubnagar in the past and thus he was abducted.