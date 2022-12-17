New Delhi: A class 5 student was allegedly hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the building of a municipal school by her teacher who has subsequently been detained, the Delhi Police said on Friday. The injured girl is undergoing treatment at the Hindu Rao Hospital and is stated to be out of danger, officials said.

The teacher employed at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school has been suspended and an investigation has been initiated, a senior civic body official said. A huge crowd gathered at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area following the incident, they said. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, officials said.

The class teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, first hit the girl with scissors and then threw her off the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said. The accused has been detained, the officer added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness.

"The student has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable and responding well. "The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department," a senior MCD official told PTI.

Later, parents of many students gathered outside the school and lodged protest. Papers, books and bags lay scattered in the classroom as students ran out of it out of fear, as the teacher allegedly even threatened to harm some of them, police said. The victim's mother burst into tears and was inconsolable when she got to know that her child had been thrown off the first floor of the school building.

Another woman who consoled the victim's mother said, "This teacher should be punished severely for her act. Just because we come from poor background does not mean our children can be harmed." Some of the classmates of the victim also alleged that the teacher threatened to harm them. A parent of another student of class 5 in the same school alleged that the "head master did not even speak" to the parents about the incident and questioned the education system of MCD schools.

He also accused this teacher of intending to harm other students of the class as well, and alleged that "none of the higher authorities have come to school for inspection till date". "Is this the way the school is educating children, by beating and harming them with scissors. Do we send our children to school for this. Who will take responsibility for this," he asked. (PTI)