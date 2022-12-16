New Delhi: A Class V student was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher, who has subsequently been detained, police said on Friday. They said a huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, police said. The class teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, first hit the girl with small scissors and then threw her off the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said.

"On Friday, at around 11.15 am, a local informed the police about the child being thrown from the building. Soon after receiving the information, station in-charge of Bada Hindu Rao police station, along with his staff, reached the spot. Vandana, a student of Class V of Primary School Model Basti School was pushed from the first floor of the school by a teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal," said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District.

The injured girl child was undergoing treatment at the Hindu Rao Hospital and is stated to be out of danger, he said. The accused has been detained, the officer added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness.

"The student has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests, including a CT scan, have been conducted. The child is safe and stable and responding well. "The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. The department is conducting further investigation," a senior MCD official said.