New Delhi: A 40-year-old sports teacher in a government school in east Delhi has been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Class 3 girl inside the school premises, police said on Wednesday. The police have registered a case under POCSO Act and started the investigation.

The teacher has been associated with the school in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area since 2016. The incident took place last week when the child was allegedly lured by the man and taken to a secluded place inside the school where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The matter came to light when her mother got suspicious about her child's behaviour. The eight-year-old narrated what had happened when her mother asked her about it. Following it, the parents approached the police on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said that on Wednesday morning two police officers including a female cop were sent to the spot after they received a call about the incident that happened about four to five days ago.

"The victim's parents said that their daughter is studying in class 3 in a Municipal Corporation of Delhi school in New Ashok Nagar. The girl has been counselled and medically examined. A case has been registered against the accused teacher under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," Guguloth said.