New Delhi: New Delhi: In another case of assault on teachers in government schools in the national capital, a Hindi teacher Fakhruddin from a government school in GBSSSS near Joga Bai in New Friends Colony was attacked while he was sitting in the school library. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the video of the attack is going viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Masroor Khan (35) from Jamia Nagar, has been arrested and is currently under interrogation. The police have not been able to ascertain the cause of the attack so far, though some of the school staff has said that there was an old enmity between the accused and the teacher.

The school authorities plan on reporting the matter to Education Minister Manish Sisodia. The Directorate of Education may also issue a new order for better security of schools amid reports of increasing violence in government schools.