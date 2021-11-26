New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that every death of people vaccinated against Covid-19 cannot be attributed to the vaccine. The court added that there are huge merits of vaccines and false messages should not be spread among the people.

The bench comprising Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice A.S. Bopanna was hearing a petition alleging increase in deaths and adverse effects of the Covid vaccine. The petitioner sought directions to the Centre to follow up, record and advertise deaths happening within 30 days of vaccination.

Sr Adv Colin Gonsalves submitted before the court that as per google docs there are 9,700 deaths after taking the vaccine. While there were 9,000 deaths reported across the nation when the petition was filed.

He further added that there is active and passive surveillance. Initially, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, health workers etc were told that vaccination will take place in a village and they had to follow up and find out if anyone died or had an adverse effect. But now the revised guidelines have shifted from active surveillance to passive surveillance and now concerned authorities rely on family complaints only instead of workers on the ground.

He argued that the guidelines for an adverse reaction after immunisation have also not been followed and therefore there is no measure of deaths. Court objected to this and said that there are huge merits of vaccines and even WHO has spoken about it. "We should not have doubt on the vaccine," said J. Chandrachud.

Gonsalves said that there are thousands of deaths that must be investigated to find the adverse effects of the vaccine. The apex court observed that it's a matter of national importance and it cannot afford any laxity by not vaccinating people as it is the greatest pandemic seen in our lifetime.

Court asked the petitioner to serve a copy to the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta and adjourned the matter for hearing again after two weeks. The court said that it has something in its mind and will take a call.