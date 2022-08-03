Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Government, Kapil Sibal, and various other government organizations to give suggestions in seven days regarding constituting a body that could examine the issue of politicians offering freebies during the elections. The matter will be heard again on 8th August.

The bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari, and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing the petition of BJP member and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay who sought a ban on political parties that offer freebies in their election manifesto contending that it leads to states under debt.

The central government, represented by SG Tushar Mehta, supported the petition saying that it has an adverse impact on voters, and it's like the "Right pocket getting something from the Left pocket". "This is how we head towards economic disasters", said SG Mehta.

CJI said that the matter does require examination but it would be better if all the stakeholders come together, debate the issue and form a report. On Kapil Sibal's suggestion of Parliament having a debate, CJI said that no political party would do that and it would be better if the Centre, opposition, CMs, organizations like EC, Niti Ayog, RBI, etc, are involved and the issue is deliberated upon.

The court said that a report can be prepared by them and that can be considered by the court, as ultimately it is the EC and the Government who have to implement it. It directed all the parties to discuss and submit their suggestions at the next hearing.