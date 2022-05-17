New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the District Magistrate in Varanasi to ensure the security of the area where a 'Shivling' has been found during the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque while directing it to ensure that it shall not restrict or impede the entry of Muslims into the mosque for prayers.

A Varanasi district court on Monday ordered to seal the place where the 'Shivling' was found in the Gyanvapi mosque. Hearing the matter on Tuesday, a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha directed the District Magistrate concerned to ensure that the place inside the Mosque where 'Shivling' is reported to have been found is protected. "The area where Shivling is found shall be protected. The above order shall not in any manner restrict or impede the entry of Muslims to mosque for namaz or religious observances," it ordered.

The apex court issued notice to Hindu petitioners and UP government on plea of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid challenging Varanasi district court order which directed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi Mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The court sought their responses by May 19.

The next hearing in the matter will take place on Thursday, May 19. Meanwhile, Varanasi court removed Gyanvapi Mosque Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra on grounds of non-cooperation.

