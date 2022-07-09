New Delhi: After over month-long summer vacation, the Supreme Court is all set to begin regular physical hearings of the cases from Monday, also providing with an option of virtual hearing.

On the first day, the Supreme Court will hear a number of petitions pertaining to Maharashtra’s political crisis, ranging from disqualification petitions to the powers of the Governor, the appointment of the Speaker, and also challenges to the appointment of the state’s new chief minister, Eknath Shinde. As many as six petitions were filed in the top court challenging the Agnipath Scheme, which is scheduled to be heard after the vacation.

The Supreme Court will also hear pleas by the co-founder of Alt News Mohammad Zubair and Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. The court had granted bail and protection from arrest to the respective journalists during the vacation. Poet Varavara Rao, one of the accused in Bhima Koregaon, has also moved to the Supreme Court seeking relief due to his old age and health, which shall be decided by the court after the vacation.

During the summer vacation, the court was not completely closed but benches were constituted on a rotation basis. Two benches were usually constituted to deal with the cases that come up during the vacation.