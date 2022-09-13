Students study in makeshift portacabin schools, run by Delhi Government
Delhi : Students study in makeshift portacabin schools being run by the Delhi Government in Molarband area of South East Delhi. They are studying due to a delay in the construction of new school facilities. (ANI)
#WATCH | Visuals emerge of a Delhi Government run school in East Delhi where children are being made to study in makeshift portacabins. The principal of school refused to answer any questions.— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
