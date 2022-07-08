New Delhi: A group of people scuffled with police personnel on Thursday evening while trying to take out a candle march in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area. They were demanding strict action against a person who allegedly killed a 22-year-old woman last week. Police said that around 6.30 pm, a group of people gathered on a street where the killing had happened and tried to take out a candlelight march. When police tried to stop them, they got into a scuffle with them and also damaged their vehicles. The police had to then resort to tear gas to control the crowd.

The crowd was completely dispersed within 10 to 20 minutes though the situation is now under control. Legal action is being taken against the organiser who instigated the crowd which assembled to turn into a mob, said R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara).

Police arrested 25 years old Maan Singh on Wednesday in Gandhi Nagar for allegedly killing his neighbour for rejecting his sexual advances. Singh was working in a nearby factory of readymade garments. On the day of the incident, he decided to get a pair of scissors from his office and work at home. After everyone left in the building for work, the accused consumed beer.

When the victim went to the terrace to dry clothes, the accused blocked her way and made sexual advances. When she refused and threatened to inform her husband, he slit her throat. On Sunday, a murder case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station against him.