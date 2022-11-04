New Delhi : State Election Commission NCT of Delhi may announce Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls today. For this they have called press conference at 4 PM.

As per the centre notification, a total of 250 wards have been chalked out for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), of which 42 wards will be reserved for Scheduled Castes. The Draft Delimitation Order was published on September 12 and put on the website of the SEC for information to general public and all concerned for inviting suggestions and objections till October 3. Sources said that the delimitation commission had submitted its report on redrawing the wards of municipal corporations along with suggestions and objections.

"...Suggestions and objections so received have been examined and the Draft Delimitation Order for wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been amended wherever required, feasible and justified on reasonable grounds. Now, therefore, the Central Government, after careful consideration of all aspects, hereby determines the extent of each of the 250 wards as comprised within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi," said the notification issued on Tuesday.