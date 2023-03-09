New Delhi: In a major accident two people have been killed and eight injured in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar area on Wednesday night. The incident happened near Malai Mandir at around 9 pm when a brand new Thar ploughed into the pedestrians, two parked four-wheelers, and roadside stalls.

While the police is probing the reason behind the accident, the preliminary information suggests that the Thar driver lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed and it kept running amok into the pavement and hit people killing two and injuring eight others.

According to eyewitnesses, the SUV rammed into roadside stalls and stationary vehicles before it came to halt. The vehicle stopped only after it overturned. Two people who came under the wheels of the vehicle died on the spot and two of the injured were said to be critical.

On information, police came to the spot and moved the bodies of the deceased to the government hospital for postmortem examination. The injured were rescued and taken to the hospital. The accident caused a flutter in the busy location in South Delhi.

The relatives of the victims accused the car driver of negligent and rash driving. "The speeding car hit a pillar first and then became uncontrollable and rammed into vendor stalls," a relative who saw the accident unfold here said. "The car overturned multiple times after the collision before it stopped. The car had already crushed several bystanders there," the relative added.

Delhi Police said two people were killed in the accident while eight were injured. Two four-wheelers parked on the roadside were also damaged in this accident. Initial investigation revealed that the car was at a very high speed and the driver lost control after brakes failed, the police said.