New Delhi: People of the slum cluster in Sindhi locality are living under a shadow of fear after two siblings died in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area in suspected stray dog attacks. Panic-stricken mothers are keeping a close watch on their children and ensuring that they do not go anywhere alone. The situation has become more challenging for them as there is neither public toilets nor electricity connection in the area. Children, who go to the jungle adjoining the slum to attend nature's call, are now being accompanied by their mothers or any other senior member of the family.

Two siblings Anand (7) and Aditya (5), who lived with their parents in a slum in a Sindhi locality were allegedly mauled to death in suspected stray dog attacks in two separate incidents in a span of two days. The bodies had multiple wounds that appeared to have been caused due to animal bites. The incidents have left the people of the area extremely frightened. Many complained of having sleepless nights as stray dogs often ran into their tents at night. "We are keeping awake the entire night guarding our kids. Last night, a stray dog tore into the tent next to mine and ran away after we started shouting. We are so frightened that we cannot sleep. Many stray dogs are still roaming," said a woman.

Another woman said they were not allowing their children to attend nature's call alone. "We accompany our children with sticks. As there are no public toilets here we have to go to the outskirts. The problem is more difficult after sunset because the area does not have an electricity connection. We are trying to ensure that the children are always in front of us," she said. A woman further said it was a challenge to ensure her son's safety after she and her husband leave for work. "We have never come across such a situation in the past. We are all terrified," she added.