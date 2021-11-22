New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday launched a scathing attack on Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu saying that cricketer-turned-politician has not understood the politics of Punjab and he has turned the state politics into a "Comedy Circus", a popular TV comedy show in which Sidhu was a judge. His statement came after Sidhu gave a controversial statement against his own party government that the work done by the Punjab government in three months has not been done by the government in five years.

Elaborating further he said, "Sidhu has hit a self-goal. Even before, there was Congress government in Punjab and Sidhu was also a minister, which means he and the government had done nothing. Now, they are passing a resolution against the BSF in the assembly which is unethical. They should understand that the BSF jawans have not come from Italy, they are Indians and securing our border round the clock,"

Speaking about farm laws, Tarun Chugh told ETV Bharat that he backs the Prime Minister's decision to repeal the farm laws and said that the saffron party has always supported the farmers and farmers need not develop hatred against the government and should re-think about continuing the movement.

He added that the BJP government has passed 'Swaminathan Report: National Commission on Farmers' which it had promised in 2014. The National Commission on Farmers (NCF) was constituted on November 18, 2004 under the chairmanship of Professor M.S. Swaminathan. The reports contain suggestions to achieve the goal of "faster and more inclusive growth" as envisaged in the Approach to 11th Five Year Plan.

He also lashed out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi saying that this is New India and it knows how to protect itself and secure its border. His statement was a sarcastic reply to the Owaisi's remarks that if CAA was not repealed then Barabanki will be turned into another Shaheen Bagh. Owaisi made the statement while addressing a gathering at Barabanki yesterday.

