New Delhi: The accused in the shocking Shraddha Walker murder case in south Delhi's Mehrauli had sustained a wound probably while cutting the slain's body into pieces and underwent treatment at the Apex Hospital located in Chhatarpur area of the national capital, a doctor at the hospital said. In a new twist in the murder of Shraddha by her live-in partner 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawalla of Mumbai, Dr Anil Kumar at Apex hospital said Aftab had come to the hospital in May for stitches in his hand for a cut wound.

Aftab is said to have sustained the cut while cutting Shraddha into pieces after murdering her on May 18 and later started planning for the disposal of the body. But while undergoing stitches at Apex hospital, Aftab did not give himself away in any manner, Dr Kumar told ETV Bharat. “He was confident and dominating and did not speak in Hindi but English.

He told me that he is from Mumbai and has come to Delhi to seek opportunity in IT sector,” Dr Kumar said. He also said that when he asked him the reason behind his hand, Aftab said that he had sustained the injury while peeling fruits. “But when police brought him to me three days ago, he could not see me in the eye.

"I was shocked and could not believe he has carried such a heinous murder,” Dr Anil Kumar said. Aftab was arrested on Saturday by the Delhi police after he admitted to having strangled Shraddha after a quarrel over marriage. Aftab told police he was inspired by "Dexter", an American crime series, to chop her body into pieces for easy disposal.

As per police, Aftab stored the body pieces in the fridge and would dispose of one piece at a time in the dead of the night in the nearby forest area. The murder came to the fore on a police complaint by slain Shraddha's father.