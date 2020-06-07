New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the plight of poor has no parallel as they seem to be worst sufferers of ongoing nationwide lockdown. In this case, poor people of Gokulpuri in Delhi are left with no option but to eat rotten food from the dustbin to save themselves and their children from hunger.

As far as the Delhi government is constantly talking about providing a lot of help to the destitute people in the capital, but things seems to be different at ground levels.

Surprisingly, poor people in the capital are depending on garbage grains to feed themselves and are covering their bodies with dirty clothes.

This is a view from Gokulpuri petrol pump in New Delhi where poor people are collecting rotten food and clothes from the garbage to survive.

Poor people forced to eat rotten food from garbage to survive

When ETV Bharat reached the spot and talked to the families, they said, "We were living in the slums near Gokalpuri area. In a fire mishap, we lost our everything."

"Now, we have nothing left with us. The goverenment has not helped us in this situation.We are not getting food regularly, so better to take food from the garbage. When matter comes about hunger, it does not mean health and hygiene," they added.

Speaking about coronavirus induced lockdown, they said, "Before corona will take our life, we will die with hunger. To survive, we have want food and clothes."