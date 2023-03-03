New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha opened up about his epic love story on the latest episode of the talk show 'The Invincibles' hosted by Arbaaz Khan. He spoke about his life, career and love story with his wife Poonam Sinha. He first met his wife on a train and got married to her after 14 years. He, however, said the journey with her wasn't smooth following which he cut all ties with her at one point.

The actor said he spotted a beautiful girl sitting near him on the train, with tears in her eyes for some reason. He said, "It was like a God send. We don't know what awaits us. I had no idea that I would study acting and struggle, and be a star and stay connected through it all, until one day..."

When Arbaaz Khan noted that they had no contact for three years before deciding to get married, Shatrughan said, "I decided to stop all contact with her. At that time, there was something else going on in my life and I wouldn't want to dwell on that. But it was my mistake, I wanted to end all ties with her, and one day I told her that she was, too, good for me and I couldn't be with her."

He further said, "It was my fault. I became a victim of stardom as I got carried away. Back then, I thought no girls would be interested in me, but when I got to know that they were, it's human nature to lose control, and I got carried away. So, I cut off all contact with her. But I came to know that she still cared for me and asked my staff to take care of me."